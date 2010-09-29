XXcLusive: Lloyd Banks Says His Kanye Collabo May Feature Nas [Video]

Lloyd Banks came up to the XXL offices this afternoon as the latest guest on our weekly Wednesday UStream show, Spotlight, and during the engaging interview he spoke on the possibility of he and 50 Cent rival Nas appearing together on one of Kanye West’s upcoming G.O.O.D. Friday tracks.

Banks said that he was in the studio with our October cover star two nights ago, along with John Legend and Kid Cudi and worked on two cuts—one for The Hunger for More 2 and one for ’Ye’s upcoming, still unnamed LP. “The record I had did for Kanye, he was saying he was putting Nas on it, so you may be seeing that in the future,” The Punchline King told XXLMag.com. [Watch below]

LB said Mr. West both produced and spit on his contribution for HFM2. “The [song] for my album is completely 2015,” he said, describing the beat's sound. “It’s next level; it’s not nothing you heard before.”

In addition to the Louis Vuitton Don, Banks revealed to XXL that he has a song with new G.O.O.D. Music signee Pusha T of the Clipse on HFM2.

