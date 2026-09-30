Woman Accused of Shooting at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s Home Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder, Declared Fit to Stand Trial – Report

The woman accused of shooting at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's Los Angeles home earlier this year has been declared mentally fit to stand trial, where she now faces 14 felony counts.

According to a report from the Associated Press on Wednesday (Sept. 30), 36-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz underwent months of psychiatric evaluations that determined the Sept. 29 ruling. The following day, Ortiz was indicted by a grand jury on 14 felony counts, including attempted murder.

Ortiz entered a not guilty plea in court, which was followed by the judge ordering her held on $2.6 million bail.

The report states that grand jury meetings were being held while Ortiz was undergoing the evaluations, which allowed prosecutors to skip California's preliminary hearing process. A trial will now be fast-tracked, though a date has not yet been set.

In total, Ortiz faces the attempted murder charge, 10 counts of assault with an assault weapon and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

In March, Ortiz allegedly drove from Orlando to Rihanna and Rocky's Beverly Hills home, where she is accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle out of her car window and firing at least 20 rounds. The couple were in an Airstream camper on the property, and police say that bullets struck the Airstream, the home and a neighbor's house, but no one was injured. Their children, Rihanna’s mother and several staff members were also at the house.

Ortiz was officially charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper and more after the shooting, and she pleaded not guilty. However, the new grand jury indictment supersedes the original charges.

"Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said following the announcement of the original charges. "Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons."

Ortiz is facing life in prison if convicted.

See Unnecessary Disses in Hip-Hop History