Wack 100 Says 6ix9ine Has ‘Nothing,’ Claims He Gave Tekashi $20 for Gas

Wack 100 weighs in on 6ix9ine's financial situation.

Yesterday (March 14), Wack was asked in a Clubhouse group if the recent reports claiming 6ix9ine is broke are true.

"Yeah, he broke as a muthafucka," he responded. "That n***a 6ix9ine ain't got nothin'."

Wack continued: "Man, that n***a over there doin' bad, bro. I had to send that n***a $20 for some gas, man. That’s why we was telling the people, ‘Ain’t really nothing we can do for you right now cause n***a broke-broke.' It’s fucking terrible, man."

On Sunday (March 13), XXL obtained court documents revealing 6ix9ine is involved in a civil lawsuit, which stems from a 2018 robbery that he was present for. The plaintiffs are seeking $11.8 million in punitive and compensatory damages, and Tekashi has told the judge that he's broke.

"Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet," 6ix9ine said in the paperwork. "I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled. If the Court awards the compensatory damages and punitive damages sought by the Plaintiffs at this inquest, it will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment of the family members who rely upon me."

Tekashi infamously cooperated with the feds to bring down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Since then, he has managed to secure his release from prison, but his career has been a far cry from what it was before he was locked up.

