Worl’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

These days, rap stars are Atlanta's most frequent export and Worl, who is a member of 2 Chainz’s The Real University (T.R.U.) crew, has no plans of messing up the supply chain. Prior to aligning himself with 2 Chainz’s T.R.U., Worl had been making a name for himself in the streets of Atlanta with anthems like “Feelings,” “Insomnia” and “YAMS.” Coming fresh out of ATL’s Zone 3, the 26-year-old “By the Coast” rapper delivered his debut project, Went Broke From Buying Dreams, in 2018.

A year later, he returned to deliver more of his ghetto gospel with the mixtape Generally Speaking. A student of the game, Worl was announced as a member of Chainz's The Real University crew in 2019. Appearing on six of the 15 tracks found on T.R.U.’s group debut project, No Face No Case, Worl can be heard showing out on tracks like “Shoot It Out,” “What’s Going On” and “New Levels New Devils.”

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.