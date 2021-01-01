Vanilla Ice Performs at President Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party, Trump Doesn’t Even Show Up

Vanilla Ice was one of the headlining performers for soon-to-be former President Trump's New Year's Eve extravaganza, but the POTUS didn't even show up to his own party.

On Thursday night (Dec. 31), Trump hosted his annual NYE party at his beach front Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Tickets for the event reportedly cost up to four figures and around 500 tickets were sold. The band Berllin and Vanilla Ice performed for the maskless attendees whom did not include Trump, as No. 45 ditched the event to head back to Washington, presumably to continue to try and fight his failed re-election bid.

According to MSN, with Trump missing, attendees who paid a pretty penny to be at the event were left to be entertained by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's two adult sons and dozens of members of the conservative media.

Vanilla Ice's name became connected by with the Trumps last December when there were reports that the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and Donald Trump Jr. were in talks about building President Trump's Presidential Library in Palm Beach County, Fla. Ice later shot down the claims but not the idea. "I don’t know Donald Trump Junior., don’t understand why they said that? but if they want me to build a library In Palm Beach on the ocean, I’m in. #VanillaIceProject," Ice wrote on Twitter, plugging his DIY reality show.

Back in 2017, Vanilla Ice's hit song "Ice Ice Baby" was co-opted by Trump supporters at a rally in Los Angeles in reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) being more strict on illegal immigrants.