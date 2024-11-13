Tyler, The Creator Gives an Inside Look at His Unorthodox Creative Process for Chromakopia Album

Tyler, The Creator shows the unorthodox creative process that went into his Chromakopia album in new behind-the-scenes footage.

Tyler, The Creator Shows Making of Chromakopia

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), Tyler shared a video on YouTube titled Mask Is Off: Chromakopia. The six-minute clip, which can be seen below, takes fans into Tyler's world and shows the making of his chart-topping album Chromakopia. It starts off with Tyler laying down some unflattering vocals. He later records sounds for production, using some unorthodox methods that include various instruments, finger snaps and using his own mouth as an apparatus.

Sexyy Red makes a cameo in the studio where she records her verse for the song "Sticky," which also features Lil Wayne and GloRilla. The album utilizes live instrumentation and the clip shows multiple musicians laying down their parts for production. The video ends with Tyler receiving the mask he wears on the album cover.

Chromakopia Tops Chart Twice

Tyler, The Creator's latest album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 299,500 equivalent album units. He accomplished the feat in only five days after putting out the album on a Monday. The LP moved an additional 160,000 EAU in week two, maintaining its No. 1 spot. This is the former Odd Future frontman's third consecutive No. 1 album, following in the footsteps of Igor (2019) and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021).

In promotion of the album, Tyler will be heading out on the massive Chromakopia World Tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. The tour will start in February and make nearly 80 stops before closing out on Sept. 4.

Check out the creative process behind Tyler's new Chromakopia album below.

Watch Mask Is Off: Chromakopia