Tyler, The Creator Scores Biggest Album Debut as Chromakopia Tops Billboard 200 Chart

Tyler, The Creator wraps up his biggest first-week sales as his new Chromakopia album tops the Billboard 200 chart.

Tyler, The Creator Scores No. 1 Album

On Sunday (Nov. 3), Billboard announced the updated top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart revealing Tyler's new Chromakopia album topped the charts in only five days. The former Odd Future frontman tapped out at 299,500 equivalent album units including 66,000 in vinyl sales. The album produced 212.55 million on-demand official streams.

This is Tyler's third consecutive No. 1 following Igor in 2019 and Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021, both of which nabbed the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. This is by far Tyler's biggest first week. His previous first-week high came with Call Me If You Get Lost, which got 169,000 in first-week sales. Tyler's new album features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Teezo Touchdown and others, and is produced and arranged by Tyler himself.

In promotion of his new album, Tyler will be embarking on the Chromakopia World Tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas beginning in February of 2025. Starting on Feb. 4 in St. Paul, Minn., the tour will make 80 stops in North America, Europe and Australia before closing out in Perth, Australia on Sept. 4.

Other rappers in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Rod Wave (Last Lap, No. 5), Eminen (The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), No. 6) and GloRilla (Glorious, No. 10). Yeat, who scored his first No. 1 last week with Lyfestyle album, has fallen out of the top 10.