Tyler, The Creator Appears to Call Out Rising Rapper Ian for Mocking Hip-Hop Culture, Columbia Records Executive Vice President Bu Thiam Fires Back

Tyler, The Creator appears to call out rising rapper Ian in a new interview for mocking hip-hop culture and Columbia Records Executive Vice President Bu Thiam fires back.

Tyler, The Creator Seems to Call Out Ian

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Tyler, The Creator was a guest on the new Springhill podcast Mavericks with Mav Carter. During the sitdown, the two talked about art, internet culture and music. At one point in the chat, Tyler speaks on the new generation of rappers and seems to call out a particular rhymer who he's not feeling.

"It's a kid right now, White kid. Regular Caucasian man. And he's like mocking Future and Gucci Mane, like, rap music," Tyler says at the 20:21 timestamp of the interview below. "And people are like, 'This sh*t hard.' It's not even like satire, like I'm just joking, just mocking. I'm like no, no, no you can't."

Tyler went on to say his reverence for the culture won't allow him to be cool with that type of music. "I hold rap music so close to my heart ’cause this sh*t changed my life and everyone's life around me and I'm a nerd about this sh*t," Tyler continues. "This is weird. And I'm looking at it and something about it don't sit well with me in comparison to someone like a Mac Miller or an Eminem who didn't seem like they was mocking it. They had genuine love for it."

After getting wind of Tyler's comments, Columbia Records Executive Vice President Bu Thiam responded on Instagram.

"Yo [Tyler, The Creator], I signed Ian and I'm from Atlanta," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "He sounds nothing like Gucci or Future lol. But I never thought I see the day when you become old and hate on the youth lol."

Who Is Ian?

Ian is a 19-year-old rapper from Dallas who has been rising on the hip-hop scene by spitting gangsta raps while giving off the aesthetic of a middle school math teacher. The Texas rhymer recently collaborated with Lil Yachty on the song "Hate Me" and VonOff1700 on the track "Fit Check." Ian was recently spotted in the studio with Quavo and released his debut mixtape Valedictorian in May.

Check out Tyler The Creator's new interview and Bu's response below.

Watch Tyler, The Creator Appear to Call Out Ian During an Interview on the Mavericks With Mav Carter Podcast

See Bu's Response to Tyler, The Creator's Comments

Watch Ian's "Magic Johnson" Video