Can There Be Another Tupac Shakur?

It's that time once again. On today's (Oct. 18) episode of Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity, which is a XXL podcast dedicated to breaking down trending news in the world of hip-hop, hosts cover the idea of whether there will ever be another Tupac Shakur, Travis Scott's dislocated knee, DMX entering rehab after rejoining Def Jam, Playboi Carti's presumably soon-to-be-released Whole Lotta Red album and more.

This week we have XXL's Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Satten in the booth with XXL's Executive Editor John Kennedy, veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid and hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes. While these four lead the conversation for this episode, the lineup is subject to change from week to week.

One part of this week's discussion focuses on whether Trippie Redd's comments about YoungBoy Never Broke Again being the new Tupac. Considering that 'Pac is one of the most singularly charismatic and iconic figures in hip-hop history, is that even possible? It's hard to say, but the hosts go through the dimensions of that conversation.

In other news, Travis Scott dislocated his knee during his performance at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival in New York earlier this week after taking a nasty spill. Instead of giving up, Travis remained devoted to his performance saying "I ain't gon' lie, I think I just, like, broke my knee just now," he said while kneeling. "This show cannot stop. So middle fingers to the sky. Let's rage." His newly minted Billboard Hot 100 single "Highest in the Room" also came up.

DMX was also a topic that trended this week. Last week, the 48-year-old admitted himself back into rehab to prevent himself from relapsing. X's battle with addiction has been on-going for years, but many are glad to see that he is prioritizing his sobriety.

Album releases came up during this week's podcast. the host's discussed upcoming releases like Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red which was expected to drop sometime today. Meanwhile, Kanye West's Jesus Is King is also expected to drop soon.

To wrap up this week in hip-hop The Notorious B.I.G.'s nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was also discussed during this episode.

