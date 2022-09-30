Trippie Redd ‘Save Me, Please’ and ‘1st Degree Murder’ Lyrics – Listen to New Songs

Trippie Redd comes through with two new songs, "Save Me, Please" and "1st Degree Murder," as part of a double pack of singles titled First Draft.

For the first single, "Save Me, Please," the Canton, Ohio rap-crooner enlisted production services from RRAREBEAR that prominently features an acoustic guitar riff that allows for Trippie Redd's somber vocals to shine reminiscent of a track from a traditional singer-songwriter. The new track is accompanied by an official music video that was directed by Nolan Riddle, who is known for his work on visuals from The Kid Laroi and the late Juice Wrld.

On the Angel "BabeTruth" Lopez-produced "1st Degree Murder," Trippie serves up a roughneck love song describing a scenario in which we would be willing to commit homicide if anyone should ever step to his significant other in a negative way.

Initial social media reactions to Trippie Redd's latest round of singles have been primarily positive with many fans of the belief that the "Love Scars" artist is back and better than ever.

"This new Trippie Redd is hitting," tweeted one fan.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Trippie Redd back on his old shit."

Others expressed that they feel a connection to the emotional nature of Trippie's new songs.

"Why did '1st Degree Murder' by Trippie Redd just make me cry," wrote a Trippie fan.

Another user weighed in with: "New Trippie Redd couldn't [have] come at a better time."

The First Draft double pack follows the August 2022 release of Trippie Redd's last single, "Big 14" featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo.

Check Out the Lyrics to Trippie Redd's New Single "Save Me, Please" Below.

CHORUS:

I'm tired of the fighting,

I'm tired of the crying,

Please, please come back in my arms.

I'm tired of trying,

I'm tired of dying,

Please, please save me from myself.

VERSE 1:

All out of luck when you missin' me,

All out of luck when you distance me.

All out of luck, reminiscin' me,

All out of love, and tremendously,

I'm here for you.

I feel, I feel for you.

I just know my love is real for you.

I just know.

CHORUS:

I'm tired of the fighting,

I'm tired of the crying,

Please, please come back in my arms.

I'm tired of trying,

I'm tired of dying,

Please, please save me from myself.

Check Out the Lyrics to Trippie Redd's New Single "1st Degree Murder" Below.

INTRO:

Know I be wylin’, but I see my balance,

Know it ain't drugs, I'm just high off your love.

Girl, you send me off,

Yeah, girl, you send me off, yeah.

PRE-CHORUS:

I ran through the racks, I ain't going back.

When I'm deep in your walls, girl, you send me off,

Yeah, I might risk it all.

CHORUS:

It's gon’ be murder in the first degree,

If I hear 'em talkin’ down on your name.

Then I'm pullin’ up and flyin’ away.

Baby, I don't play 'bout you and me,

It's gon' be murder in the first degree.

And it don't matter if you're far away,

Just bang my line and I'm on the way.

You know I don't play 'bout you and me,

It's gon' be murder in the first degree.

BRIDGE:

Man down, oh-woah,

Man down, oh-woah,

Man down, man down.

PRE-CHORUS:

I ran through the racks, I ain't going back.

When I'm deep in your walls, girl, you send me off,

Yeah, I might risk it all.

CHORUS:

It's gon’ be murder in the first degree,

If I hear 'em talkin’ down on your name.

Then I'm pullin’ up and flyin’ away.

Baby, I don't play 'bout you and me,

It's gon' be murder in the first degree.

And it don't matter if you're far away,

Just bang my line and I'm on the way.

You know I don't play 'bout you and me,

It's gon' be murder in the first degree.