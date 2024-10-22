Travis Scott Settles Lawsuits With Nearly 100 Plaintiffs Claiming Injuries From 2021 Astroworld Festival Days Before Trial – Report

Travis Scott and Live Nation have reportedly settled nearly 100 personal injury lawsuits in connection to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott and Live Nation Settle Dozens of Lawsuits

On Monday (Oct. 21), The Dallas Morning News reported that the Texas rapper and entertainment company recently reached settlements with two bellwether plaintiffs—Angel Dominguez and Elizabeth Martinez—on Oct. 18, before a trial was set to take place on Tuesday (Oct. 22).

According to Tor Hoerman Law, a bellwether trial is a "small consolidation of lawsuits, taken from a larger group of similar cases, to be tried first. The bellwether trial is like a practice run to help anticipate the results of future similar cases."

A third bellwether plaintiff, Henry Nguyen, had his trial rescheduled. The settlement of the two lawsuits resolves cases of nearly 100 plaintiffs. However, there are still hundreds more people who have filed personal injury complaints.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team and Live Nation for comment.

Travis Scott Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival resulted in the deaths of 10 people after a crowd surge during the concert crushed spectators. Last June, police announced no criminal charges would be filed against Travis in connection to the case. However, he was sued in civil court by the families of the deceased victims. In May, he settled nine out of the 10 wrongful death suits filed against him.

