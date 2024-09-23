Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo Secures the No. 1 Spot on the Billboard 200

Travis Scott's re-released mixtape Days Before Rodeo has secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo Gets No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

According to a report made by Billboard on Sunday (Sept. 22), Travis Scott's re-released Days Before Rodeo mixtape has overtaken the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the week of Sept. 28. Thanks to the project's vinyl sales on Travis Scott's official website, his 10-year-old tape has amassed 156,000 sales. The vinyl shipments took up 149,000 of the sales bracket and is considered to be the Houston artist's biggest week on vinyl. Days Before Rodeo is his fourth No. 1 on the prominent music chart. In the past, his albums Utopia, Astroworld and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight soared to the top spot.

Read More: Travis Scott Releases Six Versions of Days Before Rodeo Mixtape Then Takes Them Down

Travis Scott's Mixtape Gets Surpassed by Sabrina Carpenter's Album in Its First Week

Travis Scott has earned the No. 1 spot after going against Sabrina Carpenter for the past few weeks. Although Days Before Rodeo garnered 361,000 equivalent album sales in its first week, the pop singer's Short n' Sweet album beat Travis' project sales by 600 copies. On Sept. 6, Rolling Stone reported that an anonymous rep at Cactus Jack Records and Travis Scott’s retailer sent a letter to Luminate to dispute the final first-week numbers. Luminate is Billboard's go-to company for music statistics. More specifically, Luminate gives Billboard sales and streaming data.

"This was never about Travis versus Sabrina—it’s about the integrity of the process and the questionable tactics used in U.S. charting," a rep for Travis Scott wrote in a letter to Rolling Stone. "This could happen to any artist."

The rep also asked Luminate to "reconsider" counting the 1,291 units they claim weren't added to the rapper's final total. Furthermore, the letter alleges that Luminate didn't respond after Travis Scott's team reached out after discovering that the numbers were missing. However, Luminate "did not respond nor acknowledge receipt of data."

"With a race so close, within 1k units, we implore the organization tasked with fairly and transparently reporting data to give one final consideration to this set of facts and reconsider your position on counting the verified 1,291 units," the letter reads.

It went on to accuse the company of having a conflict of interest, implying that one of its employees formerly worked at Sabrina's label, Island Records.

A representative for Luminate has released the following statement to XXL on the matter: "We are confident that our numbers are correct in accordance with our processes and methodology."

Listen to Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo below.

Stream Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo Mixtape