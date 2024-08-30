Travis Scott Releases Five Versions of Days Before Rodeo Mixtape Then Takes Them Down

Travis Scott releases five versions of his Days Before Rodeo mixtape then mysteriously takes them down.

Travis Drops Five Days Before Rodeo Deluxes

On Thursday (Aug. 29), La Flame surprised fans by dropping five deluxe editions of his Days Before Rodeo tape, which was originally released in 2014, and only added to streaming platforms last week, on his website. The versions included the Digital Deluxe Album Vault 1, Digital Deluxe Album Vault 2, Digital Deluxe Album Vault 3, Standard Edition + Live From Atlanta and the Chopped and Screwed Edition, and featured additional songs with guest appearances from Young Thug, Quavo and Playboi Carti.

However, sometime on Thursday, the projects were removed, leaving only two vinyl versions of the tape for sale. The reason for the removal is unclear.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

Travis Scott Shoots for No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Travis Scott seems hellbent on capturing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with the rerelease of his classic mixtape. However, he has some stiff competition. Earlier this week, it was announced he was on pace to move 220,000 equivalent album units and debut at No. 2 on the chart. That would place him behind singer Sabrina Carpenter who released her new album Short n' Sweet last week and is projected to sell in the 300,000 range.

Carpenter seemed to address Travis' attempt on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night.

"This one’s for nicki," she tweeted, which appears to be a reference to Travis' Astroworld album stopping Nicki Minaj's Queen LP from debuting No. 1 in 2018. At the time, Nicki lambasted Travis after coming in second and accused him of selling merch and bundle packages to boost his sales.

