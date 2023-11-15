Travis Scott Plans to Attend Harvard University to Study Architecture

Travis Scott says that he plans to study architecture at Harvard University when he's done with his Circus Maximus Tour.

Travis Scott Plans to Attend Harvard University and Move to Boston

In an interview with GQ published on Wednesday (Nov. 15), La Flame said that he'll soon move to Boston to become a full-time student at Harvard. He confirmed he's deep into the admissions process.

“I’m going to Harvard for architecture school,” he said. "I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts.”

Travis said he was serious about the school, and that he had already been to visit a few times. When asked to elaborate on an ideal timeline, Scott replied: "Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour."

Travis Scott Nominated for Best Rap Album at 2024 Grammys

The news of Travis Scott seeking higher learning comes on the heels of earning a Grammy nomination on Nov. 10. The Recording Academy announced all the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, which are set to take place in February. Trav was listed in the Best Rap Album category for Utopia, and in three months he'll face off against Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Killer Mike's Michael, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains and Nas and Hit Boy's King's Diseases III.

The 2023 Best Rap Album nominees included Pusha T for It's Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You, DJ Khaled for God Did and Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The former TDE signee emerged victorious at this year's awards.