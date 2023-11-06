Travis Scott Brings Out Daughter Stormi to Perform With Him on Tour

Travis Scott brings out a very special guest during his latest tour stop at California's SoFi Stadium, welcoming his own daughter Stormi to the stage.

Travis Scott Brings Out Daughter Stormi to Perform with Him

On Sunday (Nov. 5), Travis Scott performed his latest Circus Maximus show at California's SoFi Stadium. At one point in the night, a visibly nervous Stormi could be seen on videos being welcomed on stage by her father. While Stormi didn't utter a word, she stood hand in hand with her father, who proceeded to run through his song "Mafia."

Stormi wasn't the only guest on Sunday night, as Scott also brought out Playboi Carti to perform their popular Utopia cut "FE!N."

Read More: Travis Scott Stops Show to Prevent Security From Removing Fan

Kid Cudi Has Dropped a New Song With Travis Scott and Pharrell

Scott's latest Circus Maximus Tour stop comes after he linked with Pharrell and Kid Cudi for the latter's new song "After The Party." The song dropped on Friday (Nov. 3), and will likely appear on Cudi's forthcoming Insano album, which the Man on the Moon rapper delayed until January of 2024.

After Insano's arrival, there's a chance Cudi could actually wrap up his long-rumored joint album with Travis Scott. Cudi confirmed on Twitter back in July the album was in fact happening.

"Its def happening at some point," Cudder wrote on July 28, responding to a Travis Scott fan page who questioned the album's validity. “Dont even trip.”

Cudi said for now he's giving Scott space so he can focus on Utopia, which had just dropped that same day.

"Hes just dropped," Kid Cudi continued. "And we need to take the time to get it right. I wanna create a ton of songs and pick the tastiest ones and really make it a moment for the culture. We only get 1 first album, its gotta be the illest. For now, UTOPIA!"

Watch Travis Scott bring out his daughter to perform with him below.

Watch Travis Scott Bring Out Stormi to Perform With Him