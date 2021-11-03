Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months.

According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.

This list seems to be on schedule because Travis is expected to deliver his highly anticipated album, Utopia, this year. There's no official arrival date just yet.

sony.com

Meanwhile, French announced today (Nov. 3) that he's offering his new album, They Got Amnesia, on Nov. 12. The title is likely in reference to critics who were clowning him last week over a Squid Game meme that suggested that no one knows any of French's solo tracks. Squid Game is a highly watched series on Netflix.

As for 21 Savage, his most recent project was the Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack in May, which he executive produced. The Atlanta rapper’s last solo album the 2018 LP I Am > I Was.

A$AP Rocky hasn’t dropped a solo opus since his 2018 effort, Testing. However, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper is rumored to be working on a new LP. During an interview with GQ back in July, Rocky said that his album, tentatively titled All Smiles, is 90 percent done. He described the release as a “ghetto love tale” and said it's “way more mature” than his previous efforts.

On the R&B side, Chris Brown jumped on his Instagram Story on Monday (Nov. 1) and shared an image to announce that something is coming on Nov. 11 (or 11/11). The singer has been teasing his next studio project Breezy, along with an accompanying short film, since this past summer.

In the meantime, check out French Montana’s new video for "I Don’t Really Care," from his album, They Got Amnesia, below.