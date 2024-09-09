Tory Lanez’s Studio Equipment in Prison Cell Seized by Guards – Report

Tory Lanez's studio equipment in his prison cell has reportedly been seized by guards at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif.

Tory Lanez's Studio Equipment Taken Away by Prison Guards

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (Sept. 9), Tory Lanez's lawyers shared that prison guards allegedly raided the rapper-singer's cell block and seized all his studio equipment. Prison officials reportedly told Tory's team that inmates are forbidden from having recording devices for several reasons. Before his music equipment was removed, Tory Lanez released new records every week on YouTube under a segment called Prison Tapes, which started on July 26.

It's unknown if Tory's equipment was a secret stash or if guards were aware of him having it in his cell at any point.

The Canadian artist is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence at the California Correctional Institution, after being convicted of the July 2020 shooting incident in which Megan Thee Stallion was shot during an altercation.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's team and the California Correctional Institution for comment.

Why Is Tory Lanez Behind Bars?

Tory Lanez's time in the slammer stems from a shooting incident that resulted in Megan Thee Stallion's foot being injured. On July 15, 2020, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Meg's former bestie Kelsey Harris cruised through Los Angeles after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. After Meg and Tory got into a heated argument in the car, Meg was shot in her foot.

Evidence during the trial showed that bullet fragments were removed from Meg's foot. Following an extensive trial to determine whether or not Tory Lanez was the one who pulled the trigger, the Canadian rapper-singer was found guilty in December of 2022, on charges of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. Since spending time behind bars, artists like Drake, Fivio Foreign, Meek Mill and more have shown their support for Tory Lanez.