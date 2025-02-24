Prison Riot Breaks Out While Tory Lanez Records Raps on Video Call

Tory Lanez was recently on a video call in prison recording new music when a riot broke out right behind him.

Tory Lanez Records When Riot Breaks Out

On Monday (Feb. 24), TMZ obtained footage of Tory on a prison call attempting to lay down some bars acapella from the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, Calif.

"$500 on the Zelle will make 'em do gymnastics/Seen that ni**a run up to the yard and he got backflipped/Cried in the cell so many nights, I got trapped in," he rhymes in the video below. In the middle of his verse, a disturbance can be heard in the background. Tory looks over his shoulder and people can be heard yelling. Tory then runs away from the phone and multiple people can be heard coughing.

"Ayo, they sprayed the pepper spray. I gotta go," he yells after returning to the phone for a brief moment before the call ends.

XXL has reached out to the California Correctional Institution for comment.

Tory Lanez Records New Music From Prison

Tory Lanez is over two years into his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020. He is not letting that stop him from making new music. Last September, prison guards confiscated recording equipment from the Canadian rapper's prison cell, prompting him to announce he was discontinuing his Prison Tapes series.

