Top Dawg Calls Kendrick Lamar a Dangerous Man, Warns Everyone to Stand Down

Kendrick Lamar's former CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith insists Kendrick is a dangerous man and warns everyone to stand down.

Top Dawg Sends Message to Industry

On Nov. 23, Top Dawg reacted to the release of Kendrick Lamar's new GNX album on Nov. 22. In the post, which can be seen below, he assessed K-Dot's threat level following the new release.

"Dot is a dangerous man right now," Top Dawg wrote in the post, which he shared on his Instagram Story. "Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down. I promise you."

Is Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne Rap Battle Brewing?

Top Dawg's post came several hours after Lil Wayne appeared to respond to being name-dropped by Kendrick on the GNX song "Wacced Out Murals." The track finds Kenny addressing Lil Wayne and others being upset that Kendrick got the nod to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans over Wayne.

"I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," Kendrick raps on the song. "Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/Turn me to an Eskimo/I drew the line and decimal."

Early Saturday morning, Wayne shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he seems to address the line.

"Man wtf I do?!" he typed. "I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

The post has some fans thinking Wayne might be preparing to go at Kendrick.

