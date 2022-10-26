T.J. Maxx Won’t Purchase or Sell Kanye West’s Yeezy Line

Kanye West's controversial comments continue to affect his bottom line. Now, department store T.J. Maxx has announced it won't be doing business with Ye.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26), TJX, the parent company of the popular retail distributor, announced they won't be selling Ye's wildly sought after apparel line due to his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric.

"At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind," a spokesperson for TJX tells XXL. "We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally."

Kanye West is losing business deals and opportunities left and right in the wake of his White Lives Matter stunt and anti-Semtitic comments online and in interviews. The biggest hit so far came yesterday (Oct. 25), when Adidas announced they terminated their nearly decade-long partnership with Ye.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the statement reads. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

The statement continues: "This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter. Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022."

The move by Adidas has reportedly obliterated Kanye's net worth. Adding insult to injury, Adidas will reportedly still sell Kanye West's designs without his name on them starting next year.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's rep for comment.