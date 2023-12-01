Tiny Responds to Rumor That T.I. Isn’t Their Son King’s Biological Father

T.I.'s wife Tiny has responded to the rumor that Tip is not King's biological father.

Tiny Responds to Bimmy Rumor

On Thursday (Nov. 30), several internet blogs began reporting on a rumor that Bimmy Antney, the brother of famed rap manager Debra Antney, is the actual father of King. The post was accompanied by several photos that attempted to show the likeness between Bimmy and King.

On Thursday afternoon, Tiny appeared to react on social media to the speculation.

"Quit playing with my family for clickbait! I’ve had about enough!" she typed on X, formerly known as Twitter. She later directly addressed the rumor on Instagram.

"Man this the biggest bulls**t ever!!!" she posted on her Instagram Story, along with a screenshot of the circulating rumor. "No disrespect but I don't even know Bimmy like that!" she said of the man at the center of the conspiracy theory. "I was just reminded of who he was. Quit playing with us for click bait b***h!!"

T.I. and King Make Headlines

It's been an eventful week for the Harris household. On Sunday (Nov. 26), video surfaced of T.I., Tiny and King getting into a heated argument at an Atlanta Falcons game that went viral. Tip has since responded to the internet backlash. On Thursday, video surfaced of T.I. confronting a club promotor for using a photo of the altercation with King on a flier.

See Tiny reacting to the rumor that Bimmy Antney is King's biological father below.

Tiny Calls Cap on King Biological Father Rumor

Tiny responds to rumor Ti isn't King's dad. majorgirl/Instgram loading...