T.I. Fires Back at Internet Backlash After Son King’s Argument Goes Viral

T.I. is firing back at internet backlash after his heated argument with his son King went viral.

T.I. Comments on Relationship With King

Tip and King have been trending topics over the past fews days, after video showed them arguing and possibly getting into a physical altercation went viral on Sunday (Nov. 26). On Tuesday night (Nov. 28), the Atlanta rapper went on Instagram and set the record straight. Sharing a clip of a recent interview with his son done by Complex, Tip captioned the post below, "Fck what dis internet talkin bout. Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot We all We Got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that."

T.I. and King Get Into Heated Argument

King was the talk of the internet on Sunday, after he shared a live video getting into a heated argument with T.I. and King's mother Tiny at an Atlanta Falcons game. The issue appeared to arise after King argued that he did not grow up with a silver spoon. Tip countered King's point and Tiny also jumped in. Toward the end of the clip, things appeared to get physical between King and Tip, leading to several memes circulating on the topic and polarizing views on the incident.

See T.I. firing back at internet backlash after his argument with King went viral below.

T.I. Addresses Argument With King

