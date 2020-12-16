The Game Claims Drake Is the Only Rapper With More No. 1 Albums Than Him

The Game has been on the rap scene for nearly two decades and this week, the Compton-bred rhymer is humble-bragging about the success of his discography. He's also claiming that there's only one rapper who has surpassed him when it comes to dropping No. 1 hip-hop albums.

During an interview with The L.A. Leakers on Power 106 on Tuesday (Dec. 15), Game said Drake is the only rapper who has more chart-topping rap albums than him. The California rhymer added that he's achieved 10 No. 1 efforts, thus far.

"It's only one artist alive that has more No. 1 hip-hop albums than me, and that's Drake, bro," The Game said. "And, we can run it. That is Googleable. You can ask your favorite hip-hop critic. You can go check SoundScanner. Do what you gotta do, bro. I got 10 No. 1 albums. I think Drake has 10 or his last effort was 11. But, I mean, that's Drake."

The Born 2 Rap rhymer went on to give Drizzy his flowers while adding that he isn't comparing the Canadian rapper to himself. "And I'm not saying that I'm better than Drake or Drake ain't... Drake is amazing," Game added. "He's like Michael Jackson of hip-hop. There's no writer... There's no artist like Drake. He's different, bro. He's different. Everything Drake does is amazing."

Throughout The Game's rap career he's released quite a few projects. He has dropped nine studio albums altogether: The Documentary (2005), Doctor's Advocate (2006), LAX (2008), The R.E.D. Album (2011), Jesus Piece (2012), The Documentary 2 (2015), The Documentary 2.5 (2015), 1992 (2016) and Born 2 Rap (2019).

He also released two compilation albums: Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf (2014) and The Documentary 2 / 2.5 (Collector's Edition) (2016). He's delivered five independent projects as well: Live from Compton (2003), Untold Story (2004), West Coast Resurrection (2005), Untold Story, Vol. 2 (2005) and G.A.M.E. (2006).

According to Billboard, The Game has three No. 1 albums (The Documentary, Doctor's Advocate, The R.E.D. Album) on the Billboard 200 chart. He has eight No. 1 LPs on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart: The Documentary, Doctor's Advocate, LAX, The R.E.D. Album, Jesus Piece, The Documentary 2, 1992 and Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf. Game also has eight chart-topping albums on the Rap albums chart: The Documentary, Doctor's Advocate, LAX, The R.E.D. Album, Jesus Piece, The Documentary 2, 1992 and Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf.

As for Drake, the October's Very Own head honcho has five studio albums—Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), Nothing Was the Same (2013), Views (2016) and Scorpion (2018)—all of which have landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drizzy has also been part of three compilation albums and two landed at No. 1 on the Rap chart—We Are Young Money (2009), Rise of an Empire with Young Money (2014)—while Care Package went No. 1 on the Billboard 200, R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap album charts. His mixtapes—So Far Gone (2009), If You're Reading This It's Too Late (2015), What a Time to Be Alive with Future (2015), More Life (2017) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020)—went No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap charts. If You're Reading This It's Too Late, What a Time to Be Alive and More Life peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

While it's unclear if The Game is releasing an album soon, he dropped a new track called "A.I. With the Braids” featuring Lil Wayne today (Dec. 16). Drake, on the other hand, is slated to drop his highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy effort in January.

Check out The Game speak on Drake being the only rapper alive to have more No. 1 albums than him around the :50-mark below.