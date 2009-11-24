Talib Kweli & Phife Pay Tribute to De La Soul on New Mixtape

With 2009 marking the 20-year anniversary of De La Soul’s classic debut, 3 Feet High and Rising, DJ Mick Boogie and Terry Urban will be releasing a free mixtape paying homage to the beloved Long Island-bred group tomorrow (November 25).

The project titled, LE DA SOUL: A Tribute to De La Soul, will be presented by clothing company Lemar and Dauley and include cameos from Talib Kweli, Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest, Skillz, Kardinal Offishal, Tanya Morgan and Camp Lo, among others.

"The number of legends who stepped up to be on this tape is insane,” Mick said in a statement. “Phife! Camp Lo! These guys were shapers of the Native Tongue culture and we are honored to have them on here."

Apparently the mixtape giants did not plan on dropping the tape a day before Thanksgiving, but found the date fitting. "We have been waiting and waiting to get this done and get all the verses in... and they are finally in,” he said. “Ironically, it's Thanksgiving week. And what better way to give thanks to our favorite group then to release this project."

Fans can download the project tomorrow at thepressplayshow.com.