Lauryn Hill and De La Soul’s Albums Will Finally Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

Lauryn Hill and De La Soul's biggest albums will finally be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in May.

On Wednesday (March 20), The Recording Academy revealed the 2024 inductees for the Grammy Hall of Fame. Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising are among the nominated albums, which also includes Donna Summer's I Feel Love.

The artists will all be honored at The Hall Of Fame Gala on May 21, the first of what the Grammy's will make an annual event to celebrate each year's newest inductees moving forward. The event will include a red carpet and VIP reception on the Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum, followed by a concert at the Novo.

"We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

Grammy Hall of Fame Returns After Hiatus

The latest round of nominees comes after the Grammy Hall of Fame took two years off in order to make some changes. The Grammy's announced its return on March 5. Aside from the Hall of Fame Gala, the process itself is now much more selective. 2024 included just 10 recordings—four albums and six singles. Previously, 25 recordings were admitted each year, meaning that there are 1,152 recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

