De La Soul Drops 3 Feet High and Rising Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 3, 1989: Three friends from Long Island, New York decided to form a rap group and create a masterful first album that had a tremendous impact on hip-hop music on this day in 1989.

David Jude Jolicoeur (aka Trugoy the Dove), Kelvin Mercer (aka Posdnous) and Vincent Lamont Mason Jr. (aka Maseo) originally formed the rap trio De La Soul in 1987. The rap trifecta stuck out from the crowd, through their Afrocentric, yet off-kilter, style of dress and positive subject matter. They all met up in a Long Island high school, and after releasing some early music, caught the attention of legendary producer Prince Paul. This union would prove vital, as he would have a hand in every beat and sample on De La Soul's classic debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.

De La Soul's first full-length album was a runaway success. 3 Feet High and Rising peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart, and led the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums tally. The singles before the album's release were "Plug Tunin,'" which is the song that won Prince Paul over, and their second single, "Potholes in My Lawn," which peaked to No. 22 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart for the week of March 25, 1989.

Their third single, the timeless "Me, Myself and I," was their the biggest single from the album. The song, which sampled Funkadelic's "(Not Just) Knee Deep," was a hit No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks and the Hot Rap Singles chart.

Outside of the accolades, 3 Feet High and Rising was the polar opposite of street rap, which was heating up at the time. De La Soul never aimed to be the antithesis to what was going on in rap, even though the media used them as such. They were three creative guys who loved rap and being themselves the best way they knew how.

Watch De La Soul's "Me, Myself & I" Video Below

Watch De La Soul's "Say No Go" Video Below

Watch De La Soul's "Eye Know" Video Below