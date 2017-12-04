Stream Gunna and Wheezy’s ‘Drip or Drown’ EP

The rise of YSL affiliate Gunna continues with Drip or Drown, a new joint project with production extraordinaire Wheezy. The producer helms every track on the EP, which includes a feature from Young Thug.

Gunna announced the release of the project on Instagram. "Drip or Drown ! Executive Prod. by @wheezyx5 OUTNOW YSL Business.... P.S #DS3 Soon Af ," he wrote in a caption for the post, which included an image of the project's back cover.

At seven tracks, Drip or Drown is a condensed version of the stylings that have helped Gunna rise up in the rap game over the last year or so. Since collaborating with Thugger on his Jeffery cut, "Floyd Mayweather," last August, the rapper's been on a steady come up, dropping mixtapes like Drip Season and Drip Season 2. Now, he's got Drip or Drown.

You can stream Drip or Drown below via SoundCloud, or you can cop it on iTunes. Peep his "Mind on a Milli" video with Hoodrich Pablo when you're done with that.

Gunna & Wheezy's Drip or Drown EP Tracklist

1. "Paid"

2. "Drip or Drown"

3. "Invest"

4. "Don’t Give Up"

5. "Award"

6. "Don’t Play With It" Feat. Young Thug

7. "Dodge the Hate"

