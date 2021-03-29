Soulja Boy and WWE Wrestler Randy Orton Trade Shots, Randy Says His D$ck Weighs More Than Soulja

Soulja Boy is back to beefing with the fellas from the WWE.

On Sunday (March 28), Soulja Boy hopped back into the virtual ring with WWE wrestler Randy Orton and Iranian professional fighter The Iron Sheik. During a hectic exchange on Twitter, the three men traded insults via social media that resulted in threats of physical blows.

"WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the shit out dude live," Soulja Boy started on Sunday morning.

"You a bitch @RandyOrton and I mean that pussy," the 30-year-old rapper wrote in a second tweet, further disparaging the professional wrestler.

Randy clearly didn't take kindly to the "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper slandering his name, so Orton fired off his own insults, taking aim at Soulja's manhood on Sunday night. "My dick taller then you," the WWE star typed. "Weighs more too. Go to bed you fucking infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard."

"Bro you wear thongs," Soulja replied in a retweet. "Leather thongs at that. Stop the cap my money taller than you. To be real I think you scared of me. All that talk I’ll smack the shit out u."

Randy Orton wasn't the only wrestler to have an issue with "Crank That" rhymer's recent tweets about the WWE. The Iron Sheik, the one and only Iranian champion in WWE history, weighed in on the argument.

"SOULJABRONI BITCH YOU CAN GO FUCK YOURSELF YOU HAVE MOSQUITO BALLS," he wrote in all caps on Twitter.

The beef between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy started in February when Big Draco declared the rap game was "faker than WWE." His comments have since caused issues with wrestlers who maintain the physical aspects of the televised sport are real.

Needless to say, Soulja and Randy have been beefing ever since.

See Hip-Hop Fans Name The Most Disrespectful Diss Track of All Time