Soulja Boy Performs ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy),’ ‘All the Way Turnt Up’ With Roscoe Dash and More at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Soulja Boy Performs at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), BET aired the 18th rendition of the Hip Hop Awards, which was filmed on Oct. 8 at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Big Draco graced the stage and gave a rousing performance of the song "Crank That (Soulja Boy)." He followed that up with the chorus of the cut "Turn My Swag On." SB closed things out with the party track "All the Way Turnt Up" with Roscoe Dash.

This year's awards show is hosted by Fat Joe who is handling MC duties for the third year in a row. The show also features performances from 310babii, 2 Chainz, Big Boogie featuring GloRilla, Bossman DLow, E-40, Juicy J and Trina featuring Yung Miami.

As usual, this year's show features a stacked lineup of vote-getters. Megan Thee Stallion leads all nominees with 12, followed by Kendrick Lamar who has 11 nominations, winning eight awards.. However, Travis Scott is the man of the hour, as he is being honored with his year's prestigious I Am Hip Hop award, presented by Teyana Taylor and Tyla.

