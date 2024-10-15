Soulja Boy finds out he’s not the first rapper to ever fly an airplane after boasting about the achievement on social media.

Soulja Boy Incorrectly Boasts About Being First Rap Pilot

On Oct. 12, SB shared a video on Instagram that shows him in the cockpit of an airplane.

"It’s your boy Soulja Boy. You know what’s going on," the rapper tells fans in the clip below. "I was the first rapper to fly an airplane. Let’s go. We about to get in the air. You ready to do this? Let’s do it."

After catching wind of the post, Ludacris, who shared a video on social media flyng a plane in 2021, commented under the clip with a thinking face emoji. After doing his Googles, SB apparently ran across the clip and gave the rapper and actor his props.

"I just saw ur video you did it first," Soulja replied with a sports medal emoji.

Soulja Boy prides himself in being the "first rapper" to accomplish random feats. While his claim to fame is being the first rapper to capitalize off the internet and go viral on YouTube, his other reported firsts include the first rapper to have his own game console (though that venture didn't pan out too well), the first rapper to be verified on Instagram, the first rapper to get an iced-out G-Shock watch, the first rapper to own an actual star and more. Last month, Soulja shared a video on social media showing off a huge Nintendo Switch and claimed he was the first person to be in possession of the new device.

See Soulja Boy's video and Ludacris' response below.

