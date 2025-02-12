Soulja Boy and Comedian Marlon Wayans Engage in the Most Unlikely Beef of 2025

Soulja Boy and comedian Marlon Wayans are engaging in a beef that no one had on their 2025 bingo card.

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans Beef Erupts

The origins of the beef are unclear, but Soulja appears to be angered by a radio interview Marlon did back in January where the comic called out SB for performing at President Trump's Crypto Ball. On Monday (Feb. 10), Big Draco came out the gates swinging by calling out Marlon on X.

"Marlon Wayans you a b***h and u not funny shut up ni**a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d**ks," SB tweeted.

After getting wind of the post, Marlon responded in kind.

"I’m sorry, @souljaboy said what now?" Marlon captioned a photo of Soulja Boy being grabbed from behind by another man. "Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth."

"Hey @souljaboy you a grown man and still use the word 'boy' in your name," Marlon added in a follow-up post. "Thats what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin f*** outta here slappy...Says the coon who jumped over the moon."

Soulja then resorted to threats of violence.

"You a b***h and I’ll slap the s**t out u," the rapper added. "Speak on what u know b***h ni**a trump wasn’t even there it was a bitcoin event b***h ni**a u washed up pu**y...You a 52 year old black man that dressed up like a white b***h. Who really the coon? Broke a*s ni**a."

From there, the insults turned even darker.

"You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a*s down on some uncle lap and stfu," Marlon responded.

"Molested?" Soulja replied. "A ni**a ever touch me they gone die I don’t play that gay sh*t u sucked d**k for ur movie roles. I got my sh*t out the mud by myself no help just the internet."

The game of limbo continued on Wednesday (Feb. 12) with Soulja dissing Marlon's transgender child.

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

Soulja Boy Faces Backlash for Inauguration Performance

Soulja Boy recently made headlines for performing at a Donald Trump pre-inauguration party along with Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross on Jan 19. After receiving backlash for the show, Soulja responded on Instagram.

"They paid me a bag," SB said in a video shared on social media. "Obama ain't never put no money in my f**king pockets, ni**a."

Check out Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans' back and forth below.

See Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans Trade Shots