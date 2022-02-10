Snoop Dogg Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery, Rapper Appears to Respond With ‘Gold Digger’ Comment

Snoop Dogg has been hit with a sexual assault and sexual battery lawsuit from a woman who claims the veteran rapper forced her to perform fellatio on him.

According to documents obtained by XXL, the alleged victim, identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, claims that both Snoop and his longtime associate, Bishop Don "Magic" Juan, real name Donald Campbell, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and sexually battered her on May 29, 2013. The woman alleges that after attending a Snoop concert in Anaheim, Calif., Bishop Juan offered to take her home or to his residence, to which she agreed to be taken to her own home. She said she fell asleep in the car and found herself at Bishop Juan’s home. Since she was so exhausted, she decided to sleep at Bishop Juan’s residence.

When she awoke at 4 a.m. the next morning, the woman alleges that Bishop Juan “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis" in her face. The victim claims in her suit that Bishop Juan "repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth" and it was flaccid. After a short time, Bishop Juan left her alone in the room.

Later on, Bishop Juan gave her a dress and ordered her to put it on so they could go to Snoop's studio, which she initially refused because she wasn’t feeling well. Nevertheless, Bishop Juan urged her to go with him. “C’mon, Snoop wants you there,” he allegedly said, according to the lawsuit. "I want to see if he will make you the weather girl." Ultimately, the woman decided to meet Snoop with hopes of advancing her career. In the suit, the woman says she's a model and dancer.

Once she arrived at Snoop Dogg’s studio, the woman claims she went to the bathroom because she had a stomachache. That’s when Snoop allegedly entered the bathroom while the woman was defecating on the toilet, "removed his penis from his pants and grabbed Plaintiff’s shoulder, and ordered Plaintiff to 'Put it in your mouth.'"

According to the woman, Snoop was so frustrated that she wouldn’t perform oral sex on him that he instead allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on her upper chest and lower neck. Before leaving, the woman claims that Snoop promised to bring her a towel so she could clean herself up but he never returned. "[Snoop] left Plaintiff there humiliated, terrified and panicked," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit lists Snoop's alleged actions as "sexually predatorial."

The woman claims shortly after the incident that Bishop Juan told her to "Come here! Take a picture with Snoop!" Mortified and scared, the woman took the photo. Subsequently, the woman claims that Snoop failed to hire her because she didn’t perform oral sex on the veteran rapper.

The woman, who is listed as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, claims that she has suffered "anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments" from her alleged sexual abuse from Snoop and Bishop Juan.

Jane Doe’s attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg, Esq., issued a statement to XXL on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 10) regarding his client’s lawsuit against Snoop. It reads:

"Snoop Dogg has a long history of criminal activity. Reportedly, he is an admitted former 'Pimp.' Throughout his life, he reportedly, publicly threatened and intimidated women including Gayle King, Iggy Azalea, another women who accused him of rape, and most recently our client.

We believe, trust, and stand with our client and we are confident a jury will too.

We take great pride in representing our courageous and brave client who refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.

Our client's hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever."

On Wednesday (Feb. 9), Snoop appeared to have responded to the lawsuit on his Instagram page. In the post, he shared a screenshot of a Notes message that said, "Gold Digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. and, keep ya circle small."

XXL has reached out to Snoop Dogg’s rep for comment.