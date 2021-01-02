Snoop Dogg Responds to Eminem Fan Account, Stirs the Pot after Em Called Him Out

Eminem and Snoop Dogg's passive-aggressive beef continues.

On Friday night (Jan. 1), Uncle Snoop responded to an Eminem fan Instagram account that posed the question, "Was Snoop Dogg being disrespectful when he said he could live without Eminem’s music?," asking fans to weigh in on the recent issue between the two rap legends.

Snoop got wind of the post shortly after it was uploaded to Instagram and responded in the comment section. "Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Shit😂😂😂," he wrote.

Eminem raised eyebrows a couple weeks ago when he called out Snoop on the song "Zeus," from Em's new Music to Be Murdered By — Side B (Deluxe Edition) album. "As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards," Em raps on the track.

Many speculated that the quasi-diss was a response to comments Snoop made during an interview on The Breakfast Club over the summer. Snoop said Shady would not be on his top 10 rappers ever list. Em recently confirmed that that interview is the reason he was perturbed with Snoop but went into detail on why.

"I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard ’cause I'm like, where is this coming from?" Em said during an interview on Shade45 on Thursday (Dec. 31). "I just saw you. What the fuck? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could've gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.' Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard. I wasn't ready for that."

Snoop has yet to address Eminem directly, but he did share what some believe is a subliminal response on Instagram.

