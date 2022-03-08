Slipknot Vocalist Corey Taylor Calls Kanye West a ‘F!@king Moron’ for $200 Stem Player

Slipknot's Corey Taylor is calling out Kanye West for selling his new Donda 2 album via a $200 Stem Player.

On March 4, the heavy metal band frontman spoke with Metro, and blasted Ye for making his fans pay such a high price point to listen to the rapper's latest release.

"You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have, but you’re a fucking moron for doing that," Taylor told the news outlet. "Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the fucking property Kanye West really is...When you’ve got that much money and that much people around you telling you exactly what you want to hear, your concept of reality just goes right out the fucking window."

Taylor thinks the move is especially wrong considering what people are going through with the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. "People can’t afford their fucking apartments for fuck's sake. It’s not right," he added. "It’s just so pompous and ridiculous. If we [Slipknot] did that, we would be fucking demonized, but I guarantee people are looking at him like he’s a genius, and it’s like, for fuck's sake, pull your head out of your ass, put it on CDs and just fucking give it to people. If you want to do that, put it together in a way that people can actually listen to it. It’s such fucking horseshit."

Ye announced his ambitious new idea to release his new Donda 2 album exclusively on his $200 Stem Player back on Feb. 17. "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player," he wrote as the caption on Instagram earlier this month for a snippet of the new album. "Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

The announcement reportedly led to an immediate boost in sales, with Ye claiming he'd made $2 million in Stem Player profits in 24 hours. Not everyone is willing to pay full price, leading to some fans pirating the new LP.

Taylor isn't the only famous entertainer to blast Kanye recently. Last week, KISS' Gene Simmons called out the Chicago rapper over Ye's treatment of Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend.