Shyne Explains Why He Never Said Diddy Fired the Gun During Club New York Shooting

Shyne explains why he never said Diddy fired the gun during the infamous Club New York shooting in 1999.

Shyne Talks Club New York Shooting

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Shyne was a guest on the Tamron Hall Show where he talked about his new documentary The Honorable Shyne, which debuts on Hulu on Nov. 18, that documents the shooting as part of the former rapper's life journey. Despite saying he took the fall for Diddy, and one of the shooting victims claiming Puff shot her in the face, Shyne explains why he's never said he saw Diddy fire a gun that fateful night.

"I didn't see him fire the gun and I'm not going to lie," Shyne says around the 6:20 timestamp of the video below. "I don't believe in getting my friends in trouble. At this point, I'm not going to make up anything to sensationalize my narrative because I don't feel I need to do that. If Diddy was not incarcerated right now, my story would still be incredible."

On Dec. 27, 1999, Shyne and his then-girlfriend Monay Hawkins, and Diddy and his girlfriend at the time Jennifer Lopez, went to Club New York in Manhattan. While in the club, the Bad Boy camp got into it with a man named Matthew "Scar" Allen resulting in shots being fired and three people being injured. Shyne was charged with the shooting. Diddy was also arrested on weapons charges.

During the subsequent trial, both men had separate legal representation. Shyne was eventually convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Diddy was acquitted of all charges.

Shyne, who is now the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party, has contended over the years that Diddy is the reason he went to jail. "I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. And he contributed. He pretty much sent me to prison," Shyne said in an interview with News 5 Belize in September.

Diddy's Reps Respond to Shyne's Allegations

Diddy's reps have denied Shyne's claims of Puff being responsible for the former Bad Boy rapper doing time.

"Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to 'take the fall' or 'sacrificed' him by directing witnesses to testify against him," they said in a statement to TMZ on Thursday (Nov. 14). "These claims are unequivocally false."

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Check out Shyne on the Tamron Hall Show below.

Watch Shyne Open Up About Why He Never Told on Diddy