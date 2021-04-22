Shock G Dead at 57 – Report

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of another pioneering rapper after Digital Underground cofounder Shock G died today.

On Thursday night (April 22), the news emerged on social media about the death of Shock G, who played a pivotal role in West Coast hip-hop and introduced the world to Tupac Shakur as well as produced the rapper's hit songs "I Get Around" and "So Many Tears."

According to a report from TMZ, Edward Racker, father of the rap legend, told the outlet that Shock G was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla. today. The report notes that the cause of death is currently unknown, but there were no signs of trauma. Authorities, however, will administer an autopsy.

His death was first shared by Shock G's fellow Digital Underground member Chopmaster J via an Instagram post earlier today.

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some," Chopmaster J wrote in the IG caption for a photo of him and Shock G. "And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground 😔."

Shock G, born Gregory Jacobs in New York, started Digital Underground with Jimi "Chopmaster J" Dright and radio DJ Kenneth "Kenny K" Waters in the Bay Area in 1987. Their debut album, Sex Packets, was released in 1990. "The Humpty Dance," which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April of 1990, was one of the singles to chart from the effort and the group's most lauded song. The group is also famous for tracks like "Same Song" and "Kiss You Back," both of which appear on the group's 1991 offering, This Is An E.P. Release.

Throughout his career, Shock G was known to wear a Groucho Marx-reminiscent nose and glasses get-up as part of his alter ego Humpty Hump. "All right!/Stop whatcha doin'/’Cause I'm about to ruin/The image and the style that ya used to/I look funny/But yo I'm makin' money, see," Shock G rapped on "The Humpty Dance" and wore his signature look in the video. Tupac got his start as a background dancer for Digital Underground and can be seen in the video with Shock G dancing.

In addition to being Digital Underground's lead vocalist and working closely with Tupac, Shock G also collaborated with hip-hop trailblazers like Monie Love, KRS-One, Dr. Dre and more. Shock worked with Prince as well.

Shock G's passing comes shortly after former Bad Boy Records rapper Black Rob reportedly died from cardiac arrest last week, and DMX passed away following an alleged overdose that led to a heart attack on April 9.

Rappers and members of the hip-hop community, who are fans of the veteran rhymer, have shown their love for Shock G on social media, posting heartfelt messages and pictures of the late Digital Underground member. Ice Cube, MC Hammer, Lupe Fiasco, Young Guru, Cypress Hill, Bas, Daz Dillinger, Krayzie Bone and many more expressed their sadness over his death.

Check out the messages and reactions to the news of Shock G's passing below.

Rest In Peace, Shock G.

