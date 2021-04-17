Black Rob Dead at 52

Black Rob has reportedly died after dealing with health issues.

The cause of death was cardiac arrest according to fellow Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry. He confirmed the passing via social media in a tearful post. "I thank everybody for the donations. Rob passed away about an hour ago," Curry said in the clip.

According to The New York Times, Rob was undergoing dialysis and was discharged from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in March. The rhymer's health ailments reportedly included diabetes, lupus, kidney failure and multiple strokes.

News of Black Rob's death began circulating on the internet on Saturday (April 17) after DJ Self reported the sad information on Instagram.

"Lord knows i tried to get help ...... I’m sad to say RIP to Black Rob ..... Passed away in the hospital in Atlanta," Self, who released a video of Rob in the hospital last week, captioned the black and white photo of Rob, along with his birth and death year. According to TMZ, Rob was 51 at the time of his death. However, The New York Times has confirmed his age to be 52. The rapper died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Other members of the hip-hop community have also offered their condolences including LL Cool J, Q-Tip, Lloyd Banks, Missy Elliott, Lupe Fiasco, GZA and Pharoahe Monch, among others.

Black Rob's death comes just a week after video surfaced online of the Harlem, N.Y. rapper in the hospital. In that video, which came out on Instagram on April 10, Rob talked about his spiraling health. "What's up, man. What's going on," he started. "I don't know what the pain is...the pain is crazy, man. It's helping me out, though. It's making me realize, I have a lot to go on, man."

The next day, he was released from the hospital and put out an update video. "I been dealing with this, man, for five years, four strokes. I don't know what to tell you, man," he said. "Shit is crazy. Shit is hard. I don't got no house to live in, except for a apartment me and my man be trying to get together. I'm telling you, man. This shit is strange, it's hard." A GoFundMe page was started for the rapper by producer Mike Zombie the same day. Zombie then added Mark Curry to the fundraiser as an organizer to help get the funds delivered to Rob.

The Harlem-bred rapper, born Robert Ross in New York, is most well-known for his 2000 hit single "Whoa!," which appeared on his platinum debut album, Life Story. He released two albums on the Bad Boy Records imprint before parting ways. In 2013, he suffered a stroke in his sleep and has been dealing with issues related to the stroke in the years following. He put out his most recent album, Genuine Article, in 2015.

R.I.P. Black Rob.

