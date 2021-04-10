Video of Black Rob in Hospital Bed Surfaces, Fans Concerned for His Health

UPDATE (4/11/21):

Black Rob is out of the hospital and is opening up about his health after a video of him looking very ill surfaced over the weekend. After news of Rob being in the hospital started to circulate in the media non April 10, the Harlem, N.Y. MC posted an update on his Instagram page thanking people for their well wishes and notifying them he had been released from the hospital. "Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up!" he captioned the post.

In a follow-up video, he expounded on what he's been going through. "I been dealing with this, man, for five years, four strokes. I don't know what to tell you, man." he said. "Shit is crazy. Shit is hard. I don't got no house to live in, except for a apartment me and my man be trying to get together. I'm telling you, man. This shit is strange, it's hard."

See video of Black Rob explaining his situation below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Black Rob is currently in the hospital suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

On Saturday (April 10), a startling video surfaced of the rapper lying in a hospital bed looking unwell. In the clip, he gives a vague update on his health status. "What's up, man. What's going on," he starts. "I don't know what the pain is...the pain is crazy, man. It's helping me out, though. It's making me realize, I have a lot to go on, man."

Rob appears to be holding back pain as he struggles to speak, but takes time to offer some kind words to the late DMX who died on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack last week. "I feel everything about X," Rob responded when asked how he feels about X's passing. "X, one love, positive. Big love to X."

The video was posted by entertainment manager Kal Dawson. He captioned the clip, "Yall keep the hip hop Legendary Black Rob in your prayers I just went to go see him and he asked me to put this up he said he has a story to tell and qant to get on @drinkchamps but keep him in yall prayers."

The clip has gone viral and received much attention from concerned fans on social media. "You might see a video of Black Rob come across your timeline soon. I wasn’t ready for it," one person posted on Twitter. "So much to process. I’m giving Twitter a rest for the night. Everybody please continue to take care of yourselves physically and mentally."

"Prayers up for Black Rob," rap journalist Tony M. Centeno typed. "Hopefully he recovers from whatever is ailing him. We can’t use lose another one."

It is unclear why the former Bad Boy artist, who is most well known for his 2000 hit single "Whoa!," is in the hospital. Back in 2013, he suffered a stroke in his sleep. After bouncing back, he spoke with XXL about the recovery process in 2015. "After I had my stroke, I had to re-memorize all my shit, all my lyrics," he said. "I didn’t know them. So that right there was the biggest challenge. Years. That took years, man. I been fucking with this shit, struggling with this, with my baby moms, for years. It took me one year to deal with all this shit, stressing. Then it took me one year to memorize everything I had. Now I’m back, I don’t feel no pain," he added.

Up until March of this year, the 52-year-old Harlem, N.Y. native was still performing and hosting events. XXL has reached out to Kal Dawson for comment on Black Rob's condition.

See more Twitter reactions from hip-hop fans concerned about Black Rob's health below.

