Sports Analyst and Podcaster Shannon Sharpe Discredits Shaq’s NBA Career, Shaq Responds With a Diss Song

Shaq is giving sports analyst and podcaster Shannon Sharpe bars for discrediting Diesel's NBA career in a recent podcast.

Shaq Drops Shannon Sharpe Diss Song

Things have been heating up between Shaq and Shannon Sharpe in the last couple of days, culminating with Shaq dropping a diss song aimed at the former NFL tight end. Shaq foreshadowed the release on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday morning (May 10).

"The @50cent of the nba will make his last response when he wakes up from his nap," Shaq tweeted. "Then i’m done with it. it is was it is ,ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun. #mixtapecomingsoon."

On the song, which can be heard below, the Hall of Fame center takes several swipes at Sharpe.

"Oh no, Shannon Sharpe, man, you're way beneath me/Your whole demeanor is faker than new rapper beef be," Shaq snaps. "You soft, before you reply you rather tweet me/I was in three different cars when you was in 3C/All I see if dollar signs, they coming in 3D/Make it hot, ain't no way around my degree/You are not in my spot, you like a peewee/Got ’em calling me Rocky the way I RiRi/I get to the green bag, I don't mean a lawn mower/Jet flying, foreign driving best buying Don pourer."

Shaq and Shannon Sharpe's Beef

The issues between Shaq and Shannon Sharpe began earlier this week after Shaq respectfully told NBA MVP Nikola Jokic he didn't deserve the award for the third time, and the award should have gone to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On The Nightcap Show featuring Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco and Gilbert Arenas on Thursday (May 9), Sharpe went in on Shaq, a one-time NBA MVP, saying he thought Shaq was envious of Jokic's success.

"It's hard for me to put somebody in the GO.A.T. conversation with one MVP, regular season," Sharpe said. "So we gonna take somebody with one regular season MVP, and put him in front of people that got three, that got four, that got five?"

Shaq first responded on Instagram.

"You took me sticking up for @shai as jealousy??" he wrote. "Shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you. if you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession , then you can’t speak on Me."

Shaq is no stranger to rap or rap beef. He released four albums in the 1990s. In 2019, he got into a rap battle with NBA player Damian Lillard.

Check out Shaq's response to Shannon Sharpe and hear Shaq's new diss below.

See Shaq's Response to Shannon Shape

Listen to Shaq's New Diss Song