Drake Raps “Back to Back” While Shaq Beatboxes on ‘Inside the NBA’

When you're the man in your city then they know what's up. With NBA All-Star Weekend being hosted in his hometown of Toronto, Drake has been enjoying an extra amount of exposure for the last few days. As if he needed it.

While the weekend was filled with Drizzy antics, accolades and appearances, it wouldn't have been complete until the 6 God kicked a flow. Last night (Feb. 14), on TNT's Inside the NBA, Aubrey brought the bars out with the help of co-host and retired NBA legend/rapper Shaquille O'Neal.

Drake initially joined the panel of Shaq, Reggie Miller, Kenny Anderson, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson to talk about what it meant for him to have the All-Star festivities in his hometown. "Aside from exposure, I think it's just about what these people deserve," said the OVO rapper. "We have people in this city that are so proud to be from here, that are always supporting and they deserve this tonight. Yesterday was one of the most legendary dunk competitions I think I've ever seen in my life. And tonight I think these guys are going to put on a show for a city that's deserving."

After bigging up T. Dot, Drake was asked to join in on the tradition of rapping while Shaq beatboxes. But Shaq only wanted to hear bars from one song, "Back to Back." As the former NBA center does his best Rahzel impression, Drake kicks a few bars from his Grammy-nominated Meek Mill diss.

This Meek shade was surely unplanned, but Drizzy did take a not so subtle jab at the Philly rapper during the NBA Celebrity All-Star game on Friday (Feb. 12).

