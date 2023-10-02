Sexyy Red Wonders Why People Keep Putting NSFW Photos in Her Social Media Comments

Sexyy Red recently reacted to the absurd amount of NSFW pictures that get posted in her comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sexyy Red Reacts to NSFW Photos During MUKBANG Challenge

On Sunday (Oct. 1), YouTube channel MoreZias debuted a new episode featuring Sexyy Red where the St. Louis rapper participates in a MUKBANG Challenge of Nigerian food. At one point during the interview, the topic goes to the abnormal amount of NSFW images that get dumped into Sexyy's Twitter comments.

"Your Twitter comments be crazy," Zias noted at the 18:26-mark of the interview below. "How did that even start?"

"I don't know, man. They sick," Sexyy Red replied. "Why me? That's all I be wondering. Why me?... I be trying to [look through the comments]. You know what I be seeing. You be seeing it, too?"

"I be seeing statuses that say, 'You can't scroll down Sexyy Red Twitter in public,'" Sexyy Red added. "I remember one time, I straight was scrolling, and I didn't know something was in my screen. I'm sitting there, my phone all out, I'm talking. They like, 'Why you got a d**k on your screen?'"

Sexyy Red Comments on NSFW Photos on X

Sexyy Red has since doubled down on questioning the motive behind the NSFW photos. After the interview aired, she posted the clip on social media along with the caption, "I really be wantin to know why y’all be in my comments posting allat."

A photo Sexyy Red posted on social media recently went viral that shows her laid up with a man wearing a house arrest bracelet. Boosie has come forward to confirm he is not the man pictured after people on social media suspected it was him.

See Sexyy Red reacting to NSFW photos in her posts on X below.

Watch Sexyy Red Eating Nigerian Food During a MUKBANG Challenge