Sexyy Red Takes the Heat on Being the Most Hated Female Rapper

Most hated but certainly celebrated. That's how Sexyy Red feels she's been perceived ever since she dropped her breakthrough hit "Pound Town" in 2023. The polarizing rapper speaks on the extreme disdain she sees surrounding her name in a new interview.

Sexyy Red Watches the Hate Continue to Grow

Sexyy Red took her talents to the West Coast to sit with radio personality Big Boy for an interview on radio station Real 92.3 on March 21. During the chat, the St. Louis, Mo. rapper opened up about her career success as well as the downsides to the music industry. Big Boy asked if she sees the negative comments about her increasing or not, to which Sexyy made a surprising statement about where she stands in hip-hop.

"I think they gettin' bigger," she said. "I feel like I'm the most hated female rapper, like they hate on me the most."

Women in hip-hop have been celebrating their sexuality and delivering the requisite raunchy lyrics as a result for decades. Sexyy Red is no different, which has brought her criticism and backlash for everything from her music to what she shares on social media. Her controversial lip gloss line with wild shades like Coochie Juice and Bootyhole Brown, and having a sex tape leak caused the negativity to bubble even more. That hasn't stopped her from pushing forward with her sex-positive identity though. Those who get it, get it.

"I get a lot of love, but I know when they be hating on me," Sexyy Redd continued. "It be like little inside sh*t... They tryna put me down like, I be feeling like is y'all sending like people to comment under here."

While she's aware of the love and hate coming her way, the multiplatinum-selling artist believes the dislike for her goes deeper. She thinks even the record labels are in on it. "I feel like it's some hidden agendas and I know like muf**kas," she shared. "It could be labels, it could be everyone. I just be feeling like mufu**kas tryna bring me, like they don't like seeing me win."

Someone who does want to see her win is Tyler, The Creator. He chose to work with Sexyy for his lauded 2024 album, Chromakopia, on the track "Sticky" featuring GloRilla and Lil Wayne. This week, Tyler brought her out during his tour stop in Miami to perform the song. They had some fun and games backstage, racing each other and recreating their viral photo from 2023. Her "rich baby daddy" Drake, singer Bruno Mars, who she recently collaborated with on the song "Fat Juicy & Wet," and actor Owen Wilson are among the many other high-profile figures who support her. Hate it or love it, Sexyy's got some good people on her side.

Take a look at Sexyy Red speak on the hate she receives below.

Watch Sexyy Red Talk About Being the Most Hated Female Rapper