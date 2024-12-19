If there's one thing Sexyy Red knows how to do it's be herself. Hate it or love it, the St. Louis, Mo. native has infiltrated hip-hop with her audacious aura, sex-positive nature and raunchy rhymes. She's as radical as they come in hip-hop. The 26-year-old rapper brought her bold bars to music throughout 2024 in the form of her In Sexyy We Trust mixtape, songs like "Get It Sexyy" and "U My Everything" featuring Drake, and collabs with GloRilla ("Whatchu Kno About Me"), Tyler, The Creator ("Sticky"), Chief Keef ("Damn Shorty") and Gucci Mane ("You Don't Love Me"). Big Sexyy's entrepreneurial spirit also kicked in with the launch of her own lip gloss. She did all this while welcoming and raising her second child. With a year full of big wins, the self-proclaimed Hood Hottest Princess is celebrated as one of XXL's latest cover stars for the winter issue of the magazine.

Sexyy Red brought her unfiltered personality to the cover shoot and the conversation for XXL's newest series, Off the Dome, which took place in November in New York City. She shares her quick thoughts on plenty of hot topics like the cheat code for life, love advice for the ladies and the job she always wanted to try. "The cheat code for life is to be yourself," she says. There's no denying that Sexyy stays unapologetically herself at all times.

Whether it's listening to her rhymes or seeing some of her dating life play out on social media, the brazen artist doesn't hold her tongue for the fellas. Sexyy speaks from experience when she offers love advice for women. "My love advice I would give to the ladies is don't let these ni**as stress you out," she shares. "Don't lose yourself for these ni**as and like, just, when he playin', keep yourself up to par, and focus and get some money." Ladies, take notes.

While some rappers can say they never worked a 9-to-5 job, Sexyy isn't one of them. She once clocked in as a call center operator. The rapper also used to braid hair for cash, but there's still some jobs she'd like to explore. "You wanna know what I always wanted to try?" Sexyy offers with a smile. "The job I always wanted to try, I wanted to be a construction worker and I wanted to be a mechanic. ’Cause what if my car break down one day? I wanna be able to go out there, fix my tire, put some gas... you know I'm saying? Do whatever, the oil change. I wanna know how to do that kinda stuff for myself." Maybe there'll be a Sexyy's Body Shop in the future.

See Sexyy Red's point of view on a little bit of everything in XXL's Off the Dome interview below.

Watch Sexyy Red Go Off the Dome

Watch GloRilla and Sexyy Red Interview Each Other

glorilla sexyy red xxl magazine cover Travis Shinn/XXL loading...

sexyy red xxl magazine cover Travis Shinn/XXL loading...