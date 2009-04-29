Update: Rick Ross Tops The Charts, Asher Roth’s Sales Number Increases

[Editor's Note: Asher Roth's sales figures have changed since the original posting of this article. The story has been updated with the new sales number. SoundScan says they did not count all of his digital sales in this morning's report.]

The numbers are finally in and it seems as if HitsDailyDouble.com’s projections were pretty much on par. Miami Boss Rick Ross grabbed the top spot in his debut week, hustling up over 157,540 copies of his third Def Jam release Deeper Than Rap, while suburban newcomer Asher Roth sold 65,380 discs of his breakthrough album Asleep in the Bread Aisle, according to Nielsen’s SoundScan. [View XXL Projections Here]

Ricky Ross didn’t surprise anyone by landing at the top slot on the Billboard 200, his third consecutive no. 1 album since his debut LP, 2006’s Port Of Miami. While Deeper Than Rap didn't sell as much as his predecessors, Ross made sure to stay in the public eye leading up to its release by sparking a beef with 50 Cent. Fueled by his lead single, "Magnificent" with John Legend, DTR features cameos from a who's who list of collaborators including Lil Wayne, Kanye West, T-Pain, Nas, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Foxy Brown, among others.

At no. 5 is PA native Asher Roth. The latest great white hope fell about 5k units short of the projections, yet still scored a pretty impressive first week sales figure considering he is a new act. Not to mention the fact that as XXLMag.com reported last week, the label under shipped Asleep in the Bread Aisle to stores.

Holding on to the Top 10 in his third week is Yonkers MC Jadakiss with his Def Jam debut The Last Kiss. Jada managed to sell 30,400 copies of the disc this week, bringing his total to 210,120.

The next urban release on the charts doesn’t show until The-Dream’s Love VS Money album which takes the no. 24 spot. The singer/songwriter bagged up 17,020 units this week, which makes his seven week tally stand at 331,480. Right below at no. 25 is download king Flo Rida. The Southern rapper’s sophomore release R.O.O.T.S. slid three spots this week with 16,770 in sales. After four weeks Rida has an overall sales figure of 122,640.

Fifteen spots down at no. 40 is Atlanta superstar T.I.'s Paper Trail is still going strong after 30 weeks. Pulling in an additional 11,650 copies in stats this week, the Grand Hustle general has 1,902,330 CDs sold to date.

Next week look for Mike Jones' long delayed album The Voice to hit the Billboad 200. –Elan Mancini