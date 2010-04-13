Rick Ross Snags Jay-Z, Kanye West & T.I. for Teflon Don

Rick Ross has an impressive lineup for his fourth solo studio album, Teflon Don. Along with Ne-Yo, who appears on the first official single for the disc, “Super High,” the Miami Boss also recruited such hip-hop heavyweights as Jay-Z, Kanye West, T.I. and Drake.

Known for his collaborations with the R&B elite (John Legend, The-Dream), Ross’s new LP also boasts features from Raphael Saadiq and Chrisette Michele. Producers on the project include DJ Clark Kent, the Olympics and past co-conspirators J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, the Runners and the Inkredibles.

All the above-metioned artists will also be included in Teflon Don: The Movie, a documentary DVD that a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the album.

Teflon Don is scheduled to hit stores on June 29 on Maybach Music/ Slip N’ Slide/Def Jam. —Elan Mancini