Rich The Kid Sued for More Than $234,000 in Unpaid Jewelry: Report

UPDATE (May 11):

Rich The Kid has denied having an outstanding jewelry bill. Following reports claiming that he owes Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills over $234,000, the rapper said via social media that he doesn't even purchase jewelry from that particular company.

"I repeat @eliantte is my only jeweler! Y'all other niggas got FAKE stones stop playin wit my name in the pandemic I might go spend a half ticket today God bless," he wrote on his Instagram story on Monday afternoon (May 11).

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rich The Kid has been accused of stiffing his jeweler.

In a report from TMZ on Monday (May 11), Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills claims the rapper has an outstanding bill for $234,800 in jewelry, including watches and bracelets. According to the outlet, Marco filed court documents claiming that he has been working with Rich since October of 2017. The rapper has since ordered diamond necklaces, crosses and Patek Philippe watches worth several hundred thousand dollars.

The jeweler says that Rich The Kid initially made his payments via wire transfers, but the payments eventually stopped coming in. All the while, Rich continued placing jewelry orders and Marco reportedly came through with the pieces. The bills for the items, however, began to add up while Marco claims he wasn't being paid. The jeweler is now suing Rich The Kid for what he is owed.

This isn't the first lawsuit Rich has been involved in within the last couple of months. Back in February, the "Plug Walk" rapper was sued by Blueprint Artist Management, a group who claims that Rich breached his contract with them.

The company alleges in the complaint that Rich owes them over $3.5 million in fees from an agreement he signed back in May of 2017. Blueprint Artist Management claims that they have reached out to Rich on numerous occasions to obtain their payments, but their efforts were to no avail. Blueprint is suing Rich for breach of contract and is seeking monetary damages.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rich The Kid and Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills for a comment on the lawsuit.