Rich Homie Quan is remembered at his "Rich as in Spirit" homegoing ceremony in College Park, Ga. following his unexpected passing earlier this month.

Rich Homie Quan Remembered by Family, Friends at Homegoing Ceremony

On Tuesday (Sept. 17), Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was remembered by family and friends at his homegoing ceremony at World Changers Church International in College Park. The memorial service started at 11 a.m. with family members seated at the front row.

The somber event was attended by Killer Mike who spoke fondly about the late Atlanta rapper.

"Our writing comes from the experiences around us so believe me, that smile that he had carried the weight that you have," Mike said. "The smile that he walked around with sometimes masked a shattering, hurt thing, and he still gave audiences joy and love and laughter. So I wanna say to us, forgive yourself for your own addictions."

Comedian DC Young Fly also spoke during the ceremony and decided to keep the mood light. He offered some jokes at first before giving thanks to God and to Rich Homie Quan's family. He said he met Quan around 2003, and that he views him as "real family."

"Y'all gave us an icon, y'all gave us a legend," Young Fly said to Rich Homie Quan's parents. "We're all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here we wanna let you know that we're gonna continue on his legacy, and even through the small amount of time it made a big impact."

Additionally, the Atlanta City Council announced that Sept. 17 would always be known as Rich Homie Quan Day in the city of Atlanta.

Following the event, a party was hosted at the event space The Bank in Atlanta to celebrate the rapper's life.

Rich Homie Quan's Death Details Surfaces

Rich Homie Quan died on Sept. 5 at his Atlanta home at the age of 34. On Sept. 9, the Atlanta Police Department disclosed an incident report detailing the accounts provided by Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend, Amber Williams, and brother, Andre Munford. According to RHQ's brother, he woke up around 3 a.m. and saw Quan asleep on the floor by the kitchen with food in his mouth. His brother told the officer the scene was "very unusual" and he picked Quan up off the floor and put him on the couch.

Williams also gave an account to the police. She told them that she woke up at 6:45 a.m. to take her kids to school and saw Quan on the couch. When she returned, Quan was still on the couch and she went to their room and went back to bed. Around 11 a.m., she awoke to find Quan still on the couch. When she went to check on him, she noticed his body was cold and he was not breathing and she immediately called 911.

The exact cause of death remains unknown. An autopsy was performed, but it may take up to 90 working days for the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office to release the official report.

In an interview with WSB-TV journalist Michael Seiden, Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, revealed the late rapper was working on a new album before his death.

"We had just completed a 20 or 25-song project and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project," Lamar told Seiden.

The patriarch, who is Quan's business manager, added that his son has thousands of recorded songs stashed away in a vault.

Stream Rich Homie Quan's homegoing service below.

Watch Rich Homie Quan's Funeral Ceremony

See Videos Captured From Rich Homie Quan's Funeral Ceremony

Watch Killer Mike's Speech

Watch DC Young Fly's Speech