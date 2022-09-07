Redman Is Now a Licensed Skydiver

Redman can now add licensed skydiver to his list of life’s accomplishments.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the rap vet revealed he is now a certified skydiver after passing all the required assessments. Sharing a video on his Twitter account of a montage of several of his jumps, Redman captioned the post, “I worked HARD for this !! 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written Exam and Passed TODAY!! I'm an OFFICIAL A LICENSED SKYDIVER!! I'm WILDING IN THE SKIES.”

Redman got his skydiving license from Skydive Spaceland in Houston, who also celebrated the New Jersey rapper’s accomplishment on social media. The company shared a photo of Redman and the employees on Instagram along with the congratulatory statement, “From Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" to "How High" Redman blessed us with his presence while getting his A License! Now he is apart of our SkyFamily forever! Welcome Home!”

Redman has definitely been expanding his horizons recently. Earlier this year, he cofounded the National Cannabis Political Party. Back in June, Red and cofounder Sephida Artis-Mills talked up the party during the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York City.

"We about the purpose of this industry not the profit, Redman explained. “Look at us as the bridge. Look at us as someone you can bring your problems to. And if you want to help us put paint where it aint, check us out at nationalcannabisparty.org and help us bridge the gap with this industry."

Redman’s most recent album, Mudface, dropped in 2015. He is currently working on his long-awaited Muddy Waters Too album.

See Video of Redman Skydiving Below

https://www.instagram.com/skydivespaceland_houston/