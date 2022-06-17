Redman Is Cofounder of National Cannabis Political Party

Redman has parlayed his love for cannabis into a position in pot politics.

Redman recently cofounded the National Cannabis Party, a political party advocating for the legalization of marijuana. On Friday (June 17), the Green Market Report published footage from the recent Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York City. Red was at the event sharing information on his new political party with cofounder Sephida Artis-Mills.

"We are a political party. So, we are able to do things that not your typical organization is able to do," Artis-Mills explained of the organization, which is registered under the Federal Election Commission. "We are able to challenge the government. We're able to impact policy and legislation. We have a bill on the table right now here in the state of New York."

Redman explained, "We about the purpose of this industry not the profit. Look at us as the bridge. Look at us as someone you can bring your problems to. And if you want to help us put paint where it aint, check us out at nationalcannabisparty.org and help us bridge the gap with this industry."

The How High rapper added, "One thing I can say, coming from the 1990s, where cannabis wasn't understood at all. You might as well have said cannabis was crack in the 1990s. Big facts. Guys like me, Snoop Dogg, B-Real, Method Man, we put this cannabis industry on the line. Meaning that we missed a lot of endorsements. We missed a lot of money because companies like Coca-Cola, Sprite they didn't understand how cannabis was healing people and helping people."

As one of hip-hop's greatest stoner rap acts, Redman has been advocating for weed musically for three decades, including putting out classic pot anthems like "How to Roll a Blunt," "How High" featuring Method Man, "Smoke Buddah" and others, and starring in the cult classic film How High. In 2016, he backed the BlazeNow dispensary locator app with partner in rhyme Method Man.

Check out Redman explaining the mission of his cannabis political party below.