When rappers shoot their shot in the lyrical sense, the result can get fans excited for a possible situationship or a long-lived romance to come. On the flip side, it can come as a surprise to many when their favorite rapper admits in their lyrics that they've been eyeing someone no one knew about until that very moment.

Back in October, YoungBoy Never Broke Again got very candid when he released his spin on Jay-Z’s song “The Story of O.J.” On NBA's track, “The Story of O.J. (Top Version),” the Baton Rouge rapper revealed that he wanted to have a child with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter. “The shit ain't fugazi, I'm tryna convince Fee to tell Reginae/How big the shit gon' be if we have a baby, but I'm serious though,” he rhymed on the track.

Although Reginae’s ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci, wasn’t happy with YoungBoy’s lyrics, it made us wonder how many times a rapper dared to go out there and shoot his or her shot at their celebrity crush.

Drake is the king of shooting his shot. In 2010, Drizzy dropped his song “Miss Me,” on which he admits his affection for his Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj. "I love Nicki Minaj, I told her I'd admit it/I hope one day we get married just to say we fuckin' did it,” he rapped on the track. On other songs, the 6 God has let loose his feelings for actress Halle Berry and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Yo Gotti famously tried to shoot his shot at Angela Simmons, the daughter of Rev Run of Run-DMC, on his 2015 banger, “Down in the DM.” The song eventually caught the attention of Angela but nothing came of it.

Other artists have hollered at their crushes in their freestyles. Megan Thee Stallion delivered an eye wink to actor Michael B. Jordan with her sexy “Megan Monday” freestyle session. And who can forget Royce 5’9”'s classic hello to his crush Rihanna during Eminem's "BET Shady 2.0 Cypher" at the 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In the end, rappers have always tried to get what they want. And more power to them. So XXL highlights rappers shooting their shot at their celebrity crushes in their lyrics. Check it out below.